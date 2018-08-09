Four-Car Crash in Macon County Claims Two Lives

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are investigating what caused a deadly four-car crash in Macon County Wednesday morning.

Troopers say 71-year-old James McCorvey of Columbus, Georgia and 39-year-old Derrick Shelton of Prattville died in that crash Highway 80, east of Tuskegee.

Authorities say McCorvey sideswiped an SUV before hitting Shelton’s car. McCorvery was not wearing a seatbelt and both men died at the scene.

Two other cars collided after the initial wreck.

Two others were hospitalized.