University of Alabama Finishing Renovations Before 2018-19 School Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama is set to finish several renovations before classes start this month.

Reports say renovations to a dining hall, residence hall and engineering building will be finished by Aug. 22. The director of dining service, Kristina Patridge, says Lakeside Dining Hall will have a soft opening next week. Renovations to the hall began in spring. Patridge says it can now provide more options for customized meals and better accommodate food allergies.

The new $53.2 million freshman residence hall has a capacity of nearly 500 people. Tom Love is the school’s assistant vice president of construction administration. He says the freshman hall will be the school’s first to feature keyless entry for student dorm rooms.

The school has at least five other ongoing construction projects.

