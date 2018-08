Woman Charged After Baby in Her Care Tests Positive for Narcotics

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Karon Burgans, 26, with chemical endangerment of a child. These charges come after an infant under her care tested positive for narcotics.

MPD arrested Burgans at her home in Montgomery and placed her in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

She is being held on a $2,500 bond.