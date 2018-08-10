20 Montgomery Police Officers Promoted

by Jalea Brooks

The Montgomery Police Department held its promotion ceremony Friday morning at City Hall.

A total of 20 officers were promoted to the ranks of police sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major. The ceremony also included the swearing in of chiefs of operations and chief of staff. The following officers were promoted:

Chief of Staff

John M. Bowman

Chief of Operations

Arthur S. Tatum

Shannon C. Young Blood

Police Major

Ramona J. Harris

Jay E. King

Ryan S. Seithalil

Tonya L Thompson

Police Captain

Kedrick C. Miliner

Lance R. Gambrel

Police Lieutenant

Raymond D. Carson

Mark A. Davis

Joseph S. Dunn

Joshua E. Johnston

Cheryl A. Kovacic

Shelley J. Watts, II

Police Sergeant

Martin L. Meeman

Robby T. Jackson

Roger D. Jones

Kenya A. Nunn

Gary L. Reardon