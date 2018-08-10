20 Montgomery Police Officers Promoted

Jalea Brooks,
Posted:

by Jalea Brooks

The Montgomery Police Department held its promotion ceremony Friday morning at City Hall.

A total of 20 officers were promoted to the ranks of police sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major. The ceremony also included the swearing in of chiefs of operations and chief of staff. The following officers were promoted:

 

Chief of Staff

John M. Bowman

 

Chief of Operations 

Arthur S. Tatum

Shannon C. Young Blood

 

Police Major

Ramona J. Harris

Jay E. King

Ryan S. Seithalil

Tonya L Thompson

 

Police Captain

Kedrick C. Miliner

Lance R. Gambrel

 

Police Lieutenant

Raymond D. Carson

Mark A. Davis

Joseph S. Dunn

Joshua E. Johnston

Cheryl A. Kovacic

Shelley J. Watts, II

 

Police Sergeant

Martin L. Meeman

Robby T. Jackson

Roger D. Jones

Kenya A. Nunn

Gary L. Reardon

 

Related Posts

Worley Faces Challenge for Head of Alabama Democra...
Death Penalty Upheld for Inmate Convicted of Killi...
Head Start expanding in Alabama’s Black Belt
US Budget Deficit Totals $76.9 Billion in July