20 Montgomery Police Officers Promoted
The Montgomery Police Department held its promotion ceremony Friday morning at City Hall.
A total of 20 officers were promoted to the ranks of police sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major. The ceremony also included the swearing in of chiefs of operations and chief of staff. The following officers were promoted:
Chief of Staff
John M. Bowman
Chief of Operations
Arthur S. Tatum
Shannon C. Young Blood
Police Major
Ramona J. Harris
Jay E. King
Ryan S. Seithalil
Tonya L Thompson
Police Captain
Kedrick C. Miliner
Lance R. Gambrel
Police Lieutenant
Raymond D. Carson
Mark A. Davis
Joseph S. Dunn
Joshua E. Johnston
Cheryl A. Kovacic
Shelley J. Watts, II
Police Sergeant
Martin L. Meeman
Robby T. Jackson
Roger D. Jones
Kenya A. Nunn
Gary L. Reardon