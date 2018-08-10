Alabama Lawmaker Proposing Later Start Date for School Systems

by Danielle Wallace

Many Alabama school systems are already back in session. But one Alabama lawmaker has a problem with the early start. Rep. Craig Ford is proposing that school start just two weeks before Labor Day.

These days, the beginning of August is the time to get back to the books for many Alabama students.

“When my children were in the public school system we started after labor day- I believe I’m correct on that and that worked out really well,” says grandparent, Evelyn Crayton.

Some say that helped with more vacation time for families and more refreshed students. Alabama Lawmaker Craig Ford is hoping to change the start date for students to closer to labor day by re-introducing a bill from the the 2017-2018 legislative session.

“Maybe cut back on some of the breaks that kids get. I know they say kids need a lot of extra activities outside but I think starting it later would be better,” says parent, Lee McKee.

“The parent- me thinks start later now as far as teaching goes there’s a couple of different things to look at. Part of me likes to get in there and get the school year started,” says Heather Boling, a teacher at Pike Road High School.

Ford’s reason’s for the bill? More time for summer activities, including summer jobs and Alabama tourism dollars. But some teachers like Heather Boling say there is more to look at.

“Last year we had a terrible time with the snow and the snow days so if you have later start date you’ve got to kind of look at the number of days that you still have to get in throughout the year for instruction,” says Boling.

“The big thing is as a school superintendent, my hope is that we don’t try to have one size fits all-that we leave flexibility in there for local school systems because different local areas in the state have different issues to deal with,” says Chuck Ledbetter, Pike Road Schools Superintendent.

Some people say that the decision should include the the input of parents, teachers, and educators.

“A lot of parents need that time off and we need time for the children to relax and learn how to swim and do a little exercise,” says Crayton.

The Alabama Legislature passed a bill in 2012 mandating that schools start no earlier than the Monday two weeks before labor day. The bill also included that schools last no later than the Friday before Memorial Day. In 2015, the legislature did not renew the bill which resulted in an earlier start to the school year.