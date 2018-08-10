Drier This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Happy Friday! Another typical summer afternoon is on tap. High temperatures should top out in the low 90s today, before scattered afternoon storms develop and cool most of the area down. Rain tapers off after sunset, and tonight should be dry and partly cloudy. Lows drop into the mid 70s.

For those of you enjoying a couple days off over the weekend, there’s some good news. Rain chances still look minimal Saturday and Sunday, but isolated afternoon storms are possible. Highs each day top out in the low 90s. Saturday and Sunday night lows drop back into the 70s.

There won’t be any major storm systems to shake up the weather pattern next week. Looks like we’ll be dealing with more scattered storms and highs in the low 90s. The day with the best chance for rain looks like Monday. We could also see a slightly higher coverage of storms late next week. Overnight lows range from the low to mid 70s each day.