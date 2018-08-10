Head Start expanding in Alabama’s Black Belt

New sumter County Facility

by Tim Lennox

Funding from the black Belt Community Foundation has allowed the Head Start/Early Head Start program in Linden to open in a new location.

The 13,350 square foot building includes four Early Head Start and three Head Start classrooms.

The new facility will serve infant to three years olds and three to five years olds. Finishing touches were being done to a new playground on Thursday.

(Photos courtesy BBCF)

More information about Black Belt Community Foundation is HERE.