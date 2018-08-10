Numerous Afternoon Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

NUMEROUS AFTERNOON STORMS: We are seeing a mix of sun and clouds today. As we head into the afternoon, daytime heating will allow instability to build and we will be seeing showers and storms developing. As we see each day, any storm which develops, will be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail, but the main concerns will be frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall. With these tropical downpours, it doesn’t take long for the threat of flash flooding to develop. Storms will persist through the afternoon and into the evening hours, before gradually winding down overnight.

USA BRIEF: A very hot and dry pattern will continue across much of the west coast into the weekend. Numerous wildfires continue to burn, especially in California, and the ongoing dry conditions may exacerbate the situation. Over the southern U.S., numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend forecast looks to be trending drier Saturday as an upper-level feature should suppress shower formation. For now on Saturday, we are forecasting, a mainly sunny sky with only isolated afternoon showers/storms; highs will be hot in the lower 90s. On Sunday, the sky will be partly sunny with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Sunday will be a degree or two cooler and should be close to 90° Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday look relatively dry with only isolated afternoon showers both days. Then, showers and storms could increase again Thursday and Friday with a surface boundary approaching from the north. Highs should be in the lower 90s most days, with mid 90s possible across our southern communities.

Have a great day!

Ryan