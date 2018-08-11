Alabama Democratic Party Re-Elects Nancy Worley as Chair

by Danielle Wallace

The Alabama Democratic Party has re-elected Nancy Worley as chair.

U.S Senator Doug Jones is the only democrat holding statewide office and he wanted Worley replaced. But he did not convince the majority of committee members who re-elected Worley.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress in the last four and half years and I look forward to us making even more progress in the next four years,” says Worley.

Senator Jones nominated Montgomery Attorney, Peck Fox to replace Worley, who he said has failed to raise money for party operations.

“Senator Jones and a number of other elected officials approached me and asked me to consider running because we all believe that there needs to be energetic and enthusiastic leadership at the top of the party,” says Peck.

But executive committee voted for Worley 101 to 89.

“I think we had an opportunity to do some really important things as far as re-energizing the party infrastructure, supporting county committees, supporting county candidates around the state and I’m sorry we won’t get that opportunity,” says Peck.

Fox says state committee is not changing, but the Democratic party membership is.

“I think that’s where we’re going to need to occupy our attention and time at this point to get people rising up from the grass roots to insist on change higher up,” says Peck.

“I think today was apart of that growth for the Democratic party,” says Worley.

Alabamians will choose between republican and democratic nominees in the November general election, and that will be another test of Worley’s leadership.