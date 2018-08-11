Isolated Showers Continue

by Matt Breland

A few isolated showers will still be likely for the remainder of the day. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. Tomorrow expect highs to be in the low 90s with a few brief isolated showers and thunderstorms during the later afternoon hours. Monday we may see a few more showers during the day with temperatures once again in the 90s. This coming up week seems to follow the same summertime trend. We will see temperatures remain in the lower 90s and some brief isolated showers will be likely in the afternoons.