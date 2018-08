Worley Fights off Challenge

Re-Elected as Democratic Party Chair

by Tim Lennox

Democratic party Chair Nancy Worley was re-elected as party chair today, despite a challenge from longtime Democratic activist Peck Fox.

Delegates to the Executive Committee meting re-elected her 101 to 89.

Fox was being promoted by the only Democrat holding statewide office—U.S. Senator Doug Jones, who said the party needs new leadership.