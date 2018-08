A Few Showers Will Be Likely Tomorrow

by Matt Breland

A few isolated rain showers will remain for the rest of this Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will bring warm temperatures in the low 90s, as well as some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the later afternoon. Storms will likely focus more to the south of Montgomery. The rest of the week will see lower rain chances and temperatures will stay in that low 90s range, Which is about average for us during this time of year.