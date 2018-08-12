Convocation Speakers Encourage Incoming Freshman to Step Out of Comfort Zones

by Justin Walker

Troy University is set to begin this week. Before it does, incoming freshmen began their college journey at the inaugural Troy University Odyssey Convocation Sunday, welcoming them to campus.

The freshmen and their parents were encouraged by two members of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s staff, who are also Troy alumni, William and Liz Filmore.

“It was a simple message of just saying ‘we’ve been where youve been and try to share some encouraging stories about our time at Troy University,” Will Filmore said.

Liz Filmore says she wanted the students to know it’s important to get out and make connections that will develop confidence.

“I told them to make sure you get involved, give it every effort, and get out of your dorm. It’s most important to create those relationships.”

We spoke with some freshamn who say they want to make their college experience unforgettable.

“I’m coming in anxious, incoming freshman in college into a whole new different lifestyle,” incoming student Kyle Hawk said. “I think I’ve been inspired to pursue through the four years i have ahead of me.”

“I’m coming here with nobody really and it is kind of intimidating and scary,” freshman Beth Porter said. “But I feel like thats how you get more comfortable in the setting that you’re in.”

All Troy University classes begin this Wednesday.