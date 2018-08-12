Montgomery Traffic Fatality
One person killed, several other people injured
An accident that caused Montgomery police to close down the Northbound lanes of Eastern Boulevard Saturday evening also resulted in the death of a passenger in one of the two vehicles that collided.
The police report:
“… they located a 2008 Nissan Altima with four passengers sustaining injuries. Three of the passengers were found to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and a fourth passenger, Tiffany Little, 28, was found to be suffering from life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The second vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, also had multiple passengers, although neither the passengers or the driver complained of any injuries. On Sunday, August 12th , Little was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The initial investigation indicates the 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was headed northbound on the Eastern Boulevard through a green light when the 2008 Nissan Altima, while traveling southbound, attempted to turn left in front of the Chevrolet Tahoe resulting in the collision. As a result, Little suffered fatal injuries. At this time, there is no additional information available for release in connection with this continuing investigation.”