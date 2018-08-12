Montgomery Traffic Fatality

by Tim Lennox

An accident that caused Montgomery police to close down the Northbound lanes of Eastern Boulevard Saturday evening also resulted in the death of a passenger in one of the two vehicles that collided.

The police report:

“… they located a 2008 Nissan Altima with four passengers sustaining injuries. Three of the passengers were found to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and a fourth passenger, Tiffany Little, 28, was found to be suffering from life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The second vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, also had multiple passengers, although neither the passengers or the driver complained of any injuries. On Sunday, August 12th , Little was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The initial investigation indicates the 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was headed northbound on the Eastern Boulevard through a green light when the 2008 Nissan Altima, while traveling southbound, attempted to turn left in front of the Chevrolet Tahoe resulting in the collision. As a result, Little suffered fatal injuries. At this time, there is no additional information available for release in connection with this continuing investigation.”