A Decent Chance For Rain Today

by Ben Lang

It was a mainly rain-free but HOT weekend. We’ll have a slightly improved chance for rain today. A nearby stationary front will help to enhance the showers and storms today. Like a usual summer day, the highest chance for rain should be around mid-afternoon, with storms ending this evening. We’ll return to a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 70s overnight. The stationary front should wash out tomorrow afternoon, but at least isolated storms are still possible. It will certainly be another hot day, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday’s storms should wind down during the evening, too.

Rain chances look fairly unimpressive through Thursday, though isolated afternoon downpours are possible. High temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s. Looks like better rain chances arrive next weekend. There’s still no tangible heat relief in sight. Highs still top out in the low 90s over the weekend.