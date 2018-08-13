Auburn University Offering Free Access to Adobe Creative Software for Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University is now the first Adobe Creative Campus in the Southeastern Conference.

Through a partnership with the global software company Adobe Systems, Inc., Auburn is providing its students free access to the Adobe Creative Cloud platform—a suite of content design products that includes popular applications including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Dreamweaver and After Effects.

“Our new partnership with Adobe exemplifies how Auburn is continuing to elevate its student experience to new heights,” said Auburn President Steven Leath. “We’re committed to equipping our students with the critical technology tools and skills needed for success in today’s workforce and beyond.”

The new offering for students follows a collaborative effort between Adobe and many university divisions, including the Office of the Provost, Office of Information Technology, Division of Student Affairs and Athletics. Faculty and staff licenses are also offered at a substantial discount to departments in order to facilitate collaboration in the classroom and across campus.

Providing Creative Cloud to all students further enhances the university’s innovative digital learning environment. Creative Cloud access will empower students to work with photos and videos from their research, leverage new technologies such as virtual reality or additive manufacturing, otherwise known as 3D printing, and it will give students the tools to digitally share their stories and collaborate more easily with others.

“Adobe is excited to partner with Auburn University as our first Creative Campus in the SEC,” said Jim Brungo, senior strategic account executive for Adobe Systems, Inc. “Working together we are advancing student success through creativity and empowering students to tell their unique stories.”

Being an Adobe Creative Campus also affords Auburn students the opportunity to experience skills that are in high demand in the job market. More than 90 percent of the world’s creative professionals use Photoshop, and Adobe Creative Cloud mobile apps have been downloaded 282 million times.

Creative Cloud delivers the world’s leading creative desktop tools, mobile apps and services and includes Adobe Stock images. Adobe Stock offers 120 million assets including images, templates, 3D assets, more than seven million stock videos and more than 600,000 premium collection images. Creative Cloud connects Adobe users seamlessly together with their assets through Creative Cloud Libraries, enabling them to work effortlessly across desktop and mobile devices for connected creative workflows.

Auburn students now have access to the full suite of Creative Cloud and can access the new offering at adobe.auburn.edu using the student sign-up portal. Students seeking more information on this offering can contact ausoftware@auburn.edu.