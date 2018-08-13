Body Found on South Hull Street Now Being Investigated as Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the Friday morning shooting death of Samuel James, 29, of Montgomery as a homicide.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1500 block of South Hull Street at about 6:15 a.m. Friday, August 10, in reference to a subject down. There, they located James, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting initially were unknown. Further investigation indicated the victim’s vehicle was missing, but was recovered later, several blocks from the scene. Those circumstances indicated homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.