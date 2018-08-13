Cheesecake Empori-yum

by Chris Searcy

Our Chris Searcy is continuing his coverage of Alabama restaurant week with the Cheesecake Empori-yum.

Located on historic Mulberry Street in the heart of Montgomery, AL, the Cheesecake Emporiyum is the answer for all of your cheesecake needs. With over 45 flavors handmade by Monique Williams, there is something for everybody! We even have gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan cheesecakes upon request. Whether it is a quick slice on the go, cheesecake bites for a party, or a whole cheesecake for a gathering-The Cheesecake Emporiyum has you covered. Our desserts are just as gorgeous as they are delicious, so you will always be excited to show up to party with a Cheesecake Emporiyum Cheesecake!