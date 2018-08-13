Chris’ Hot Dogs

by Chris Searcy

Chris Searcy is continuing his coverage of Alabama Restaurant week with Chris’ Hot dogs.

Founded in 1917, Chris’ Hot Dogs have been enjoyed by every walk of life. Chris’ is a place where everyone, including young and old, rich and poor, black and white, from any country are welcome and can all dine harmoniously in this wonderful institution. We’ve had customers from every state in the Union, and countless guests from other countries. Some of our more notable patrons include Franklin D. Roosevelt (who would frequently ask for a box of the world famous hot dogs as his train stopped in the Montgomery’s Union Station), Harry Truman, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Presidents Bush 41 & 43, Jimmy Stewart, Elvis Presley, Hank Williams, Clark Gable, Tallulah Bankhead, Whoopi Goldberg, countless sports stars and every Alabama Governor since 1917.ease join us and be included in the history of Chris’ Famous Hot Dogs. We would love to meet you.