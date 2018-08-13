Doctor Arrested in Connection to Pill Mill Case in Court

by Ellis Eskew

Federal agents raided Dr. Richard Stehl’s Montgomery office on Winton M. Blount Loop last Thursday.

Authorities say the case is the result of a complaint and is connected to another similar case.

“I read the complaint and looked it over. I’ve gone over it with Dr. Stehl. At this point, it is a completely circumstantial case. It’s based on innuendo. I didn’t see anything concrete in that complaint. That’s where we are right now,” said Defense Attorney Andrew Skier.

Stehl waived the preliminary hearing. And the case will be handed to the grand jury to return an indictment.

He also surrendered his licenses.

“Dr. Stehl waived the detention hearing on the basis of an agreement where he will be placed on home detention with electronic monitoring. He won’t prescribe any medicine and he won’t prescribe any drugs,” said Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Ross.

However, Stehl’s attorney says his client has done nothing wrong.

“That should not be taken as any admission of guilt. Dr. Stehl was placed in a position where he had to make a choice and the choice was either voluntarily relinquish those licenses or face the possibility of incarceration until this case is resolved ,which could take a significant amount of time. So faced with that choice, Dr. Stehl made that choice that any of us would have made and that was to relinquish, to voluntarily surrender, his license at this time,” said Skier.