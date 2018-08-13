Five Women Wanted in Regional Shoplifting Investigation

Montgomery Investigators are searching for five females wanted in reference to multiple theft warrants.

Investigators advise that Alexandria Blue is wanted in Montgomery for two felony warrants for theft. Blue also has confirmed felony theft warrants in Hoover and Columbus, Georgia.

Angel Moses is wanted in Montgomery for Giving a False Name to a Law Enforcement Officer and three felony warrants for theft. Moses also has confirmed felony theft warrants in the City of Hoover, City of Alabaster, and Shelby County.

Evana Tamia Thompson is wanted in Montgomery for Giving a False Name to a Law Enforcement Officer. Thompson also has confirmed felony theft warrants in Hoover and Alabaster.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers conducts monthly retail asset protection meetings in Prattville and Montgomery. They also have 158 asset protection members that communicate through a social media app. Members discuss retail theft and fraud that

occur within their stores. Members advise of repeat offenders and shoplifting groups that cost their stores thousands of dollars each year.

Members say two other females, Latori Parks and Kashea Green, may be associated with Blue, Moses, and Thompson. It is believed these five females are operating as an organized group to steal merchandise throughout the state of Alabama.

CrimeStoppers has confirmed two warrants signed against Parks. Parks is wanted for felony theft in the City of Hoover and the City of Alabaster.

CrimeStoppers has also confirmed one felony warrant signed against Kashea Green. Green is wanted for felony theft in Alabaster.

If you know the location of these subjects, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

*Charges for Alexandria Blue include: 3 Counts Theft of Property 3rd Degree (Montgomery and Hoover Police Dept.)

*Charges for Angel Moses include: Theft of Property 1st Degree, 2 Counts Theft of Property 3rd Degree, 2 Counts Theft of Property 4th Degree, and False Statement to Law Enforcement (Alabaster, Montgomery, and Hoover Police Dept.)

*Charges for Evana Thompson include: Theft of Property 1st Degree, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, and False Statement to Law Enforcement (Alabaster, Montgomery, and Hoover Police Dept.)

*Charges for Latori Parks include: Theft of Property 1st Degree & Theft of Property 3rd Degree (Alabaster and Hoover Police Dept.)

*Charges for Kashea Green include: Theft of Property 1st Degree (Alabaster Police Dept.)