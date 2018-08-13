Fly Aerial Studios

by Chris Searcy

Chris Searcy visited Fly Ariel Studion previewing Alabama News Network’s annual Tickled Pink event.

“Fly Aerial Studio is a yoga and cirque arts facility located in Montgomery, Alabama. We are the ONLY local business offering aerial yoga and cirque arts. We are honored and excited to bring the Cirque Arts to the River Region! We currently offer classes in aerial silks, hooping, and poi. Classes in aerial sling and aerial hoop/lyra will be added soon! We offer private lessons! Please email Kimberly at flyaerialstudio@gmail.com to set up something!”