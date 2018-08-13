Former Auburn WR Arrested on Armed Robbery Charges, Accused of Robbing Chinese Restaurant at Gunpoint

by Alabama News Network Staff

A former Auburn University football player faces criminal charges in suburban Atlanta after police say he robbed a restaurant at gunpoint.

Duluth police arrested Myron Burton Jr. Friday, saying he entered a Chinese restaurant Tuesday, pointing a pistol at an employee and demanding cash. The employee gave the robber about $300 before the robber ran away. Surveillance cameras recorded the incident, a police report says.

Reports say detectives recovered a gun when they arrested Burton.

Burton is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was held without bail over the weekend, awaiting a Monday court appearance.

Burton was a wide receiver in Lawrenceville before enrolling at Auburn in 2014. After redshirting his freshman year, Burton left the university in 2015.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)