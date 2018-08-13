Greenville’s Edge 8 Movie Theatre, Closes Down Suddenly

by Jalea Brooks

Greenville’s only movie theatre, The Edge 8, showed it’s last movie on the big screen Sunday night, before suddenly closing its doors.

Those that drove by Monday expecting to see showtimes posted, saw a sign instead from Phoenix Theatres Entertainment, the theatre’s managing company, apologizing for the inconvenience and offering patrons a reimbursement for their gift cards.

The same notice was posted to the Edge 8 Theatre’s Facebook page Monday morning.

Vince Emmons, a VP of Pheonix Theatres Entertainment , said Monday that they have no comment at this time or any additional info on the sudden closing. Greenville residents are calling the now vacant theatre a “huge loss”.

“It’s a shame it really is” said Rebecca Sloane, owner of nearby ‘Bates House of Turkey’ restaurant “especially for the teenagers”.

“That’s like the only thing we have in Greenville” said young resident Meghan Phelps “a bunch of my friends we would always go because they had $5 movie nights on Tuesdays and now there’s nothing left.

The company has not given a reason for the closing. The movie theatre opened in Greenville July 4, 2007.