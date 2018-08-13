Montgomery County Arrests: August 6-12

by Rashad Snell

1/45 Mitchell Worthy Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card, Identity Theft-Defraud Financial, & Possession Controlled Substance

2/45 Earnest White Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

3/45 Javonda Weeks Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

4/45 Douglas Walker Jr. Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

5/45 Lezedrick Tetter Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st



6/45 Casie Ellis Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): Assault with Bodily Fluids

7/45 Deneco Taylor Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

8/45 Robert Swindle Jr. Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

9/45 Lev Shapkovkiy Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied) & Robbery 1st

10/45 Quadarrius Seymore Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st



11/45 Kenneth Ross Sr. Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): FireFirearm with Alternate I.D.

12/45 Marquis Phillips Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd Degree (Non-residence)

13/45 Dangela Parker Arrest Date: 08/9/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (2 counts)

14/45 Rickel Osborne Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Robbery 2nd & Shooting Firearm into Occupied Vehicle

15/45 Antonia Nichols Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



16/45 Freddie Moss Arrest Date: 08/9/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

17/45 Reginald McCoy Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

18/45 Lajimmy Lowery Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

19/45 Terrell Livingston Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing

20/45 Adrian Lewis Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



21/45 Brandon Lawery Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

22/45 Anthony Kessler Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): Assault II

23/45 Demetrius Jones Jr. Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

24/45 Maurice Jackson Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

25/45 Montrell Huff Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice



26/45 Solomon Henderson Arrest Date: 08/11/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other Agency

27/45 Deramius Harris Arrest Date: 08/11/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

28/45 Kahari Hardy Arrest Date: 08/11/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

29/45 Cadarius Green Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation

30/45 Sequan Gorman Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Burglary 1st (2 counts) & Robbery 1st (2 counts)



31/45 Eric Foster Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Failure to Wear Safety Belt & No Drivers License

32/45 Jacoby Esco Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Probation Revocation

33/45 Cora Davenport Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Harassment, Possession of Paraphernalia, & Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance

34/45 Antuan Chambliss Arrest Date: 08/9/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd ( Firearm)

35/45 Hollis Carlton III Arrest Date: 08/9/18 Charge(s): DUI



36/45 Johnny Caphart Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

37/45 Antonio Caldwell Arrest Date: 08/9/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd Degree-Reckless Endangerment, Interfering with DV Emergency, & Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

38/45 Maurice Brown Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended, DUI, No Drivers License, & Operating Vehicle without Insurance

39/45 Wilbert Brooks Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

40/45 Ephriam Bristow Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



41/45 Jeremy Brewster Arrest Date: 08/11/18 Charge(s): Marijuana 2nd & Possession of Paraphernalia

42/45 Christopher Barron Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

43/45 Clartyra Baker Arrest Date: 08/08/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd

44/45 Milton Bailey Jr. Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

45/45 Charlie Allen Jr. Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance



























































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates August 6th through August 12th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.