Montgomery County Arrests: August 6-12 Rashad Snell, Posted: Aug 13, 2018 10:42 AM CDT by Rashad Snell 1/45Mitchell Worthy Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card, Identity Theft-Defraud Financial, & Possession Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 2/45Earnest White Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 3/45Javonda Weeks Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 4/45Douglas Walker Jr. Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 5/45Lezedrick Tetter Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 6/45Casie Ellis Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): Assault with Bodily Fluids Show Caption Hide Caption 7/45Deneco Taylor Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 8/45Robert Swindle Jr. Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 9/45Lev Shapkovkiy Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied) & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 10/45Quadarrius Seymore Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 11/45Kenneth Ross Sr. Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): FireFirearm with Alternate I.D. Show Caption Hide Caption 12/45Marquis Phillips Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd Degree (Non-residence) Show Caption Hide Caption 13/45Dangela Parker Arrest Date: 08/9/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 14/45Rickel Osborne Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Robbery 2nd & Shooting Firearm into Occupied Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 15/45Antonia Nichols Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 16/45Freddie Moss Arrest Date: 08/9/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 17/45Reginald McCoy Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 18/45Lajimmy Lowery Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/45Terrell Livingston Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing Show Caption Hide Caption 20/45Adrian Lewis Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 21/45Brandon Lawery Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/45Anthony Kessler Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): Assault II Show Caption Hide Caption 23/45Demetrius Jones Jr. Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 24/45Maurice Jackson Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 25/45Montrell Huff Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 26/45Solomon Henderson Arrest Date: 08/11/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 27/45Deramius Harris Arrest Date: 08/11/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 28/45Kahari Hardy Arrest Date: 08/11/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 29/45Cadarius Green Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/45Sequan Gorman Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Burglary 1st (2 counts) & Robbery 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 31/45Eric Foster Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Failure to Wear Safety Belt & No Drivers License Show Caption Hide Caption 32/45Jacoby Esco Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/45Cora Davenport Arrest Date: 08/7/18 Charge(s): Harassment, Possession of Paraphernalia, & Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 34/45Antuan Chambliss Arrest Date: 08/9/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd ( Firearm) Show Caption Hide Caption 35/45Hollis Carlton III Arrest Date: 08/9/18 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 36/45Johnny Caphart Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 37/45Antonio Caldwell Arrest Date: 08/9/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd Degree-Reckless Endangerment, Interfering with DV Emergency, & Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 38/45Maurice Brown Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended, DUI, No Drivers License, & Operating Vehicle without Insurance Show Caption Hide Caption 39/45Wilbert Brooks Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/45Ephriam Bristow Arrest Date: 08/10/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 41/45Jeremy Brewster Arrest Date: 08/11/18 Charge(s): Marijuana 2nd & Possession of Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 42/45Christopher Barron Arrest Date: 08/8/18 Charge(s): Burglary III & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 43/45Clartyra Baker Arrest Date: 08/08/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 44/45Milton Bailey Jr. Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 45/45Charlie Allen Jr. Arrest Date: 08/6/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates August 6th through August 12th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.