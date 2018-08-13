Montgomery County Arrests: August 6-12

Rashad Snell,
Posted:

by Rashad Snell

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates August 6th through August 12th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty.  A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.

Related Posts

Demolition Begins On Historic Troy University Gymn...
Body Found on South Hull Street Now Being Investig...
Five Women Wanted in Regional Shoplifting Investig...
Convocation Speakers Encourage Incoming Freshman t...