Vintage Cafe

by Chris Searcy

Vintage Cafe is a purveyor of only the finest products. Stumptown Coffee is the signature brand served as it is not only one of the best coffee roasters in the U.S. but a like minded company also focused on the community and providing the best product which Montgomery deserves. There are also hot and iced teas by Steven Smith Teamaker, a company that procures and blends teas of outstanding quality and freshness. Customers can also shop the retail store for an array of blends, produce and honey from local farmers, Dak’s Spices, and pickles from Bern Farms in addition to finding accessories and gifts including ceramics from Earthborn Studios.