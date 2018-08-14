Family Rebuilding After Devastating House Fire

by Jalea Brooks

A mother and daughter in North-East Montgomery are trying to rebuild after losing almost everything in a devastating house fire.

A neighbor showed Alabama News Network these pictures of the house on Garden Street going up in flames last Wednesday.

Fire officials believe the fire started from the stove, though neither Jorie Stovall or her daughter were home when their house went up in flames.

The two lost nearly all of their belongings but rather than focusing on all that they lost, Stovall says they are focusing on all that is left behind instead.

“It’s hard but I just look at it as we’re not dead, we’re alive, we can replace things and it’s just time to rebuild” said the single mom.

Stovall says she was renting the home and did not have renter’s insurance. The Red Cross has offered some help and a friend has started a GoFundMe page but right now Stovall says she’s in need of more than just charitable donations.

“Its not the material things” she explained “prayer is one of the biggest things we need now, because I need strength more than ever”.

Fire officials are still investigating what exactly caused the house to go up in flames, the mother says she recently had some work done to her circuit breaker and believes the fire could have been electrical.

The family’s GoFundMe Page can be found here.