Former Prattville Police Officer Sentenced to 10 Years on Insurance Fraud and Burglary Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

A former Prattville police officer who pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and burglary has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Reports say Leon Todd Townson, 51, was sentenced Monday. The former U.S. Marine is one of two former Prattville Police Department lieutenants charged with breaking into a home in 2015. The other lieutenant, 48-year-old John Wayne McDaniel, is set to be sentenced Friday.

Townson also was charged in 2017 with defrauding an insurance agency by filing a claim containing false information. The fraudulent claim prompted the agency to award Townson more than $190,000. He resigned from the police department in 2005 before pleading guilty to trying to sell a modified rifle seized by the department’s drug unit.

