Hot and Humid With A Few Storms

by Ben Lang

We’re in store for another hot and humid summer day across central and south Alabama. The nearby stationary front retreats north today, resulting in a lesser chance for showers and storms. High temperatures reach the mid 90s for most today. Any showers and storms that form this afternoon will quickly diminish this evening. Some patchy fog is possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday features our slimmest chance for rain this week, and plenty of heat and humidity. High temperatures for many top out in the mid 90s. Wednesday night lows fall to the mid 70s. Rain chances trend up for the end of the week into the weekend. Thursday’s rain chance is still quite minimal, with just isolated to widely scattered afternoon activity. High temperatures reach the low to mid 90s. Scattered to numerous afternoon storms can be expected for Friday through the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will still be hot and humid days with highs in the low 90s.

No tangible change to the weather pattern is expected early next week. We’ll have highs in the low 90s next Monday and Tuesday with scattered storms likely both days.