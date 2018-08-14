Lanier Poets One of Three Alabama School Participating in Alabama vs. Georgia Football Classic

by Alabama News Network Staff

Three Alabama and three Georgia teams – including Montgomery Public Schools’ Lanier High School – will square off in the first C1N Football High School Classic. Three teams from each rival state will participate in the contest on Saturday, August 25 at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta.

Three Atlanta high schools Griffin, Mays, and Cam Newton’s alma mater Westlake will represent Georgia. The Alabama Schools are Central of Phenix City, Clay-Chalkville, a Birmingham school, and the Poets of Lanier. C1N plans to host this classic every year.

The afternoon will kick-off with Westlake vs. Sidney Lanier at 2 p.m., with Griffin vs. Clay- Chalkville at 5 p.m., and the final contest of Mays vs. Central at 8 p.m. Fans will also enjoy a “Battle of the Bands,” featuring performances by rival school bands during halftime.

Lanier fans may also take a chartered bus to the event. The bus will leave Lanier at 8:00 a.m. on August 25. Call the school (334-269-3726) for more information and reservations.

Pre-sale tickets to the C1N Football Classic are available from the Lanier office for $10. Tickets are also available at the gate for $15. All seating is general admission. Lanier fans are asked to enter the stadium on the Lakewood Avenue side. There is no cost for parking at Lakewood Stadium.

C1N is the branding arm of Carolina Quarterback Cam Newton and the signature logo found on his shoes, cleats and clothing.