Largest Chinese Class of Global Partnership Steps onto Troy University

by Justin Walker

The largest entering class of the Sino-American 1-2-1 Dual Degree Program students have arrived on Troy University’s campus. 135 students representing ten Chinese partner universities are coming to learn more about American culture, while also getting a degree program, which was started in 2001. Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr, is the chancellor of Troy University. He was among the university officials who reached out to China and formed the partnership.

“The model of course was to partner with at that time 12 universities in China with Troy,” Hawkins said. “So students would attend the Chinese university for a year, come to troy for 2 years, graduate after the 4th year in residence back in China. That was the incentive to get them home. They couldn’t receive the Troy degree until the went back home.”

Troy was the first American university to help form the global partnership. University officials in charge of the program say the students have to grow up fast after traveling thousands of miles away from home.

“They not only learn about getting a degree and what the teachers will teach them, but also they learn everything around it,” Silvia Li, the director of Special International Incentives, said. “They learn how to take care of themselves, how to cook, how to make friends.”

Some of the students we spoke with say they’re excited for the opportunity to learn in their majors ranging from computer science to journalism

“Wow, its amazing,” computer science student Chao Shuen said. “The school is very different from my school in China and the students and teachers here are very friendly to help us.”

“I think Troy is very,” student Wenxin “Diva” Wang said.”The view is very beautiful and the air is very fresh.”

Since its inception, over 135 American and Chinese colleges have participated, and over 3,000 Chinese students have completed the program.