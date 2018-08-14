Mid 90s Wednesday

by Shane Butler

A stationary front lingering nearby has been the focal point for rain activity the last few days but this boundary will fade away early Wednesday. This allow us to see fewer storms and much more sunshine midweek. Temps will respond and we expect mid 90s across numerous locations tomorrow afternoon. We return to more activity weather Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Scattered showers and t-storms will once again become more common across the region. The cloud and rain activity will limit sunshine and temps will come down just a bit each afternoon.