More Randomly Scattered Afternoon Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR TUESDAY: The best chances for scattered storms this afternoon are over southern portions of the state, where deeper moisture lingers. Otherwise, it is a hot August day with a partly sunny sky and a high in the low and mid 90s for most communities. We should see storms develop and track off towards the southeast through the afternoon. Of course, most locations will be staying dry, but if you find yourself under one of these boomers, expect intense tropical downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

REST OF USA BRIEF: The threat for heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding will continue across portions of the Northeast through Tuesday, while a slow-moving storm system will keep the threat for flooding across parts of the Central U.S. through mid-week. Across the West, elevated fire weather conditions will continue, along with the risk for dry thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Some pop up storms are possible pretty much statewide, but they will be widely isolated, and mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Chance of any one spot getting wet both days is about one in four, and the high will stay in the mid 90s. A few spots could reach the upper 90s, especially over West and South Alabama.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The ridge across the region will weaken and slide east, and the air becomes more unstable, meaning we should see a general increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. Chance of a storm for any given community is around 40 percent Thursday, and 60 percent Friday. The high Thursday will be in the mid 90s, but upper 80s and lower 90s Friday with an increase in clouds and showers, and with the higher moisture levels, it is going to be extra muggy.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change and the forecast will sound like a broken record. The sky will be occasionally cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance of showers and storms coming mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. No “washout” by any means, but you may want to have a plan b as you will likely have to dodge raindrops at some point over the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Fairly routine August weather as we will maintain the standard summer forecast for much of the week; partly sunny days with “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”. Highs will be close to average this time of year, meaning lower 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico for the most part all is quiet. A non-tropical low pressure system located about 700 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized thunderstorms mainly to the east of the center.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become a somewhat more conducive for some subtropical or tropical development by Wednesday. The system is forecast to move northeastward over the colder waters of the North Atlantic by late Thursday or Friday, which should limit any additional development. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan