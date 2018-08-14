Parents, Pike Road Officials Clash over Proposed School Vision

by Ellis Eskew

Mayor Stone and other town leaders have proposed two options for the 14 million dollars the town has from bond money.

One of the options is to build a $3.9 million career tech center on donated land on Trotman Road. A lot of parents say they would rather see the money spent on the schools that are already in place. And they aren’t happy with the Trotman Road location.

“I guarantee you 99.9 percent of all the parents are against it. It’s for safety reasons. Troy Highway is a death trap. Trotman Road is not set up for heavy traffic. It’s nowhere near GW or the heart of Pike Road where people spend their time and their life and their money,” said parent Elizabeth Leatherwood.

“A lot of passion in the room. A lot of people energized about what they like and what they don’t like. And I think at the end of the day this council wants to gather all the facts. They want to have all the best information they can. They want to hear from as many people, take professional input, try to make a great decision because what has made Pike Road work over the years has been a vision for 20 years ahead and practical daily decisions. We want to try to do that the best we can,” said Mayor Gordon Stone.

No word yet on when the council plans to vote on the proposal.