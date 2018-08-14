Paula Diaz

"From Venezuela"

by Chris Searcy

Paula Diaz is a graduate assistant at Auburn University Montgomery. Her journey to this point has been nothing short of spectacular. Paula arrived in the United States from Venezuela alone at 17 years old. She began college at Auburn Montgomery, where she would join the tennis team. Diaz, was named a NAIA First-Team All-American in 2015 and 2016. She is returning to AUM after spending the past two years working with CNN en Español, beginning as a segment producing intern before working her way up to becoming an associate producer. While working for CNN this past year she was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish.