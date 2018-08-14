Sunflower Field Brings Visitors to Autaugaville

by Andrew James

The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville is officially in bloom and people from across the state are making the drive to check it out.

The Sunflower Field is located at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 33 in Autauga County. This is the third year the Sheridan Family opened their sunflower field to the public. Visiting the field is free and you can buy sunflowers for $1. The Sheridan Family says around 500 people visited the sunflowers this past Saturday.

“It’s probably going to be an annual thing right now, kinda like going to the pumpkin patch,” explained Tammy Cross who drove down from Birmingham after seeing the flowers on social media.

“They’re huge, and I don’t think you understand how huge they are until you’re standing next to them,” shared Krista Simpson who brought her daughter to see the flowers for the first time.

If you want to go see the sunflowers the Sheridans say the flowers should start wilting after this weekend. For more information click here.