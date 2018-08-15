Future of Old Normandale Mall

by Danielle Wallace

The site of Alabama’s first shopping center could have a thriving future.

Demolition started on a portion of old Normandale Mall earlier this week. Councilman William Green tells me that it is just the beginning of something great for the area.

Photos of the old Normandale shopping center that opened in the 1950’s are a blast from the past for Normandale shoppers. Now, some of the vacant buildings are being demolished.

“Normandale is in the center of the area that needs a lot of investment and I think it will basically springboard everything else,” says Montgomery City Councilman William Green.

Councilman William Green of District 5 has been meeting with the owner, Jim Shirian of California nearly each month on a vision for Normandale. Green says the initial demolition is because of health hazards.

“As well it’s going to help with the occupancy rate. As you know those buildings in the back were very large and hurting type of investments in terms of trying to get funding when they look at the occupancy rate when the majority of the buildings can not even be occupied,” says Green.

So what could this site evolve to?

“Probably more retail, hotel, a little bit of entertainment maybe even a park here in order to make this area more attractive,” says Green.

Greene says in order to do that, funding is needed. Right now, that is estimated to be around $30 million.

“When you get up in those numbers there are a lot of things involved – particularly with this area and the problems that we run into is that the nature or the area, it’s hard to get investors to come in and invest in this because you know they want to make sure they get their return investment,” says Green.

But once those investors are attracted, Green says the area could be revived.

“Whether I’m in office or out of office, I’m going to continue to work with the owner to try to get this done. This is something that I believe is going to happen and it’s going to be great,” says Green.

Right now, we do not know if all of the buildings will be demolished. Councilman Green says we want know until their master plan is done.

Next month, Green is hoping to have the owner Jim Shirian meet with the Normandale Association to further discuss plans for the area.