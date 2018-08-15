Active Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

A rather moist air mass and numerous disturbances are going to support an active weather pattern for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. Scattered showers and t-storms will be developing each day with some storms becoming strong at times. We expect occasional downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds with some of the passing storms. Temperatures will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs over the next several days. The active weather remains in place through at least Tuesday of next week.