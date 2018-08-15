Former Alabama Governor Provides New Details in Scandal That Toppled His Administration

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Gov. Robert Bentley provided new details in a deposition about his view of the scandal that helped topple his administration.

The June deposition was filed this week in an ongoing civil lawsuit. Bentley resigned last year as he faced an ethics investigation and impeachment push in the wake of an alleged affair with a top aide.

The former governor described the relationship as an “affectionate friendship” and said it involved touching and kissing but not sex.

Bentley also said he was pressured by politically prominent individuals to intervene in a corruption investigation against then-Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard. Bentley said they wanted him to help get a prosecutor removed from the case. Hubbard was later convicted on ethics charges.

