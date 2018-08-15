Hot and Humid Hump Day

by Ryan Stinnett

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Some pop up storms are possible pretty much statewide, but they will be widely isolated, and mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Chance of any one spot getting wet both days is about one in four, and the highs will range from the lower to mid 90s. A few spots could reach the upper 90s, especially over West and South Alabama. Heat index values will be well over 100° and we could see a heat advisory issued for portions of the state these days as well.

USA BRIEF: Although the heaviest rainfall has ended, significant flooding continues across parts of New York and Pennsylvania. Heavy rainfall may also lead to localized flash flooding across Central parts of the country. Across the west, dry thunderstorms with locally strong winds could lead to dust storms or new fire starts this week.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The weather becomes unsettled as the temperatures aloft will be colder, and the air becomes more unstable. The sky will be occasionally cloudy on these three days with scattered to numerous showers and storms. While most of them will come during the afternoon and evening hours, we can’t rule out a late night or morning shower. Highs drop into the 85-89 degree range due to the increase in clouds and showers. It certainly won’t rain all weekend long, but be ready for an occasional shower or thunderstorm.

NEXT WEEK: A number of showers and storms will be around Monday and Tuesday, but they should thin out a bit over the latter half of the week as the ridge begins to rebuild…highs will be close to 90.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico for the most part all is quiet. At 500 AM AST, the center of Subtropical Depression Five was located near latitude 37.6 North, longitude 45.6 West. The subtropical depression is moving toward the north near 5 mph, and this general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected today. A faster northeastward motion is forecast to occur on Thursday and Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the subtropical depression is expected to become a subtropical storm later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Have a great day!

Ryan