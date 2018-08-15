Hot and Humid With Less Rain Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Plenty of blue sky is visible across central and south Alabama late this morning, and it could stay that way for many this afternoon. There’s a much lower chance for rain this afternoon, but a few isolated downpours across southeast Alabama are possible. Otherwise, expect a good bit of sun with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Afternoon heat index temperatures will rise to at or above 100 degrees. Temperatures cool this evening and we’ll be dry through the night. Low temperatures fall into the low/mid 70s with patchy fog possible late.

More widely scattered thunderstorms are likely again on Thursday. High temperatures top out in the low 90s. The best chances for rain still look to be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs top out in the low 90s each day, with overnight lows in the low/mid 70s. The typical summer pattern continues next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday top out in the low 90s with scattered afternoon storms possible each day.