Jackson Hospital To Host Skeet Shoot For Disease Awareness

by Jalea Brooks

When you think of a skeet shoot, you don’t typically think of disease. Well, Jackson Hospital in Montgomery is aiming to change that with its inaugural ‘Blasting Through P.A.D. Skeet Shoot’, promoting awareness for Peripheral Artery Disease or P.A.D.

If you’ve never heard of P.A.D. you’re not the only one. Around 8 million people suffer from the disease but a recent studies shows that only about 20% of the population actually know that the disease exists.

Experts say it is a fairly common circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to your limbs. When you develop peripheral artery disease (P.A.D.), your extremities — usually your legs — don’t receive enough blood flow to keep up with demand.

Brian Sellers, a vascular surgeon at Jackson Hospital says the disease is largely un-diagnosed but by raising awareness, Jackson Hospital is hoping to get more people diagnosed sooner to explore better treatment options.

“The reason it’s so important is because people with PAD are typically at higher risk for things like heart attack and stroke” he explained “symptoms that we typically see are things like leg pain and cramping when you walk”.

‘Blasting Through P.A.D. Skeet Shoot’ will take place on Friday September 7th, the money raised will go toward the Jackson Foundation to help deliver more advanced care to patients suffering from the disease.

The skeet shoot will take place at Lower Wetumpka Shotgun Sports Club in Montgomery. Doctors and other health care experts will be on hand to provide information on Peripheral Artery Disease.

Registration begins at noon and the event starts at 1pm. The cost is $100 per person with teams of 2.Winners will be chosen based on the number of ‘clays’ shot and will receive a trophy and other prizes. There will also be door prizes for all participants. You can find more participation info, here.