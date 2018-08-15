Prominent companies return to Business Council of Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Some prominent Alabama companies have returned to the Business Council of Alabama as the political organization announced a new governance structure.

The BCA on Wednesday announced the creation of a new 11-member executive committee. The committee consists of executives from companies that had previously left BCA.

The move comes after some of the state’s largest companies parted ways with the lobbying group, with some openly questioning its leadership. Alabama Power Co., Regions Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative left the organization.

Chief executive officers from the companies are members of the new board.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)