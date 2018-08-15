Selma Man Convicted of Shooting Son in Argument Over Chicken Wings

by Alabama News Network Staff

A prosecutor says an Alabama man had shot and wounded his adult son during an argument over chicken wings while they were watching football.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says that John Louis Caver, 77, was convicted by a Dallas County jury of first-degree domestic violence on Tuesday. Jackson said after Tuesday’s verdict that, “this must have been some really good chicken.” The trial lasted one day.

The DA says Caver shot his son in the chest as the family was watching an NFL game in 2016. The Selma resident’s wife had tried to separate the men when they started arguing over the food.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 19 and Caver could be ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

