Thieves Steal from Goodwill Donations Bin

by Ellis Eskew

The Goodwill Thrift store on Atlanta Highway was hit by thieves Tuesday night.

And it was caught on camera.

There is surveillance video of four women trying to get inside the locked donation bin at the Goodwill Store on Atlanta Highway.

It’s a problem that employees say is happening more often.

These ladies got away with loads of clothing, tipping over the donation bin before leaving the scene.

While it may look like free, thrown out clothes to some, to the employees, it’s a lot more.

“You know we are a non-profit organization and our mission of providing jobs and job training for people with mental and physical disabilities relies souly on our donations. So when you steal those donations, you are stealing jobs for those with disabilities,” said Goodwill Public Relations director Taylor Dunn.

“Don’t steal…. It’s plenty of jobs. You can get a easy job, make money, come in and buy stuff. Stealing is not cool,” said store employee Timea Sharp.

Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama has posted the video on their facebook page and they are encouraging you to share the video to help police catch whoever did it.