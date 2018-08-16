Alabama Shakespeare Festival Announces Big Production Line-Up

by Danielle Wallace

An exciting season is ahead for the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. The season’s production line-up has been announced.

If you are looking to have an exciting theatre experience, the Alabama Shakespeare festival could be the place to be in the upcoming months.

“We’re putting the festival back in festival. There are going to be times where more than one show will be happening at a time so sometimes you could come see four shows in one weekend,” says executive director Todd Schmidt.

The season’s line-up includes plays like the Sound of Music and Steel Magnolias. Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963 is also part of the line-up which will include Montgomery Public Schools students part of the production.

“Great historical for our students who may know a little bit about it but with this production they will know more about it and the feeling of what actually happened and how it happened,” says superintendent Ann Roy Moore.

“What we heard today is an exciting line-up that includes public education kids being apart of that and we’re so pleased to have the superintendent with us,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

Todd Schmidt the executive director of the Alabama Shakespeare festival says the “new” festival experience will also include one interactive performance in the production “Every Brilliant Thing.”

“We are looking to rebuild and revitalize the festival so with Rick being new-the artistic director and myself being new the festival’s going in a new direction in a way,” says Schmidt.

Schmidt says it is a unique approach, for their audiences.

“We have an opportunity to show Shakespeare the theatre how great we are in Montgomery, Alabama,” says Strange.

Also part of the big line-up of productions. We are told that 7 pm is the start time for evening productions. Matinees will start at 2 pm on Saturday’s and during the week. Sunday matinees start at 3 pm.

To learn more about the productions and how you can get ASF subscriptions visit the site asf.net or call 1-800.841.4273.