Changes are Coming for Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s 2018-19 Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery has announced several exciting changes for the 2018-19 season. As Alabama News Network reported Live from tonight’s announcement, there will be 14 productions — the most in ASF’s history.

The inaugural New Festival Season will have a full six weeks of spring repertory format with more than one show running at a time.

That’s not the only change. The season will start with “Every Brilliant Thing”, with the audience seated on the Festival Stage in an interactive performance. The season will end with the world premiere of “Buzz”, directed by Emmy Award winner and ASF alumna Carrie Preston.

Other changes include show times and pricing. Read the entire announcement for details on the upcoming shows.

ASF 2018 2019 Season