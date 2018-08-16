Elderly Woman Rescued by Bystanders as She Was Getting Robbed at Midfield Piggly Wiggly

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police say a woman who was being beaten and robbed at an Alabama shopping center had been rescued by passersby.

Midfield police and witnesses tell news outlets the woman was punched by a man Wednesday morning after she finished grocery shopping at a Piggly Wiggly. It’s unclear what condition she’s in.

Sgt. Jesse Bell says the man was assaulting the 74-year-old in the parking lot when a group of people rushed to help her. William Daniels is a passerby who fought with the man and held him until police arrived.

Daniels says he didn’t have time to think or get mad. Bell says police were thankful Daniels was there and that they need similar community involvement.

The man was being jailed in Midfield until detectives could obtain warrants against him.

