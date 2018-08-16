Montgomery EMT Receives First Responder Hero Award

by Jalea Brooks

A long-time EMT walked in to some unexpected recognition for her work on the job, Thursday. Sarah Kreauter was presented with Alabama News Network’s and Wettermark Keith’s First Responder Hero Award.

Sarah has worked as an EMT for 28 years. She’s spent the last 19 years at Haynes Ambulance Service in Montgomery. The award may have came as a shock to Kreauter but it was no surprise for her colleagues; one of them who knows her very well.

She was nominated by her husband. The two work side by side everyday. “She’s my wife and she’s my hero” said Michael Kreauter “I wouldn’t want any one else working on me if I were sick or hurt I would trust her to the fullest”.

While the recognition was an unexpected start to an ordinary Thursday, Kreauter says she’s fulfilled everyday, knowing she’s helping people who may never be able to return the favor.

“You know you don’t expect any rewards for it or anything like that” said Sarah “I’m just like everyone else doing their job”.

