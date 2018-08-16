More Rain On The Way

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern is in play across our area through the weekend into the early half of next week. Daily showers and t-storms will develop especially during the afternoon hours. Some of the storms could be strong with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Thanks to the clouds and rain daytime high temps will come down just a bit. Looks like upper 80s to around 90 degrees the next several days. A frontal boundary will head our way later in the upcoming work week. If the front makes it far enough south of us, we should see a little drier air move into the area Thursday into Friday. This would put us back into mostly sunny skies and temps climbing into the lower 90s.